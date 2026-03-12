Aditya University Jobs 2026: Assistant Professor, Professor Vacancies – Apply Online

Good news has arrived for job seekers, especially those aspiring to build a career in higher education. Aditya University has announced faculty recruitment for multiple departments and is inviting applications from eligible candidates. Interested applicants should note that the deadline to apply is March 15, 2026, leaving only a few days to submit their applications.

The university recently released an official notification to fill several teaching positions and encouraged qualified candidates to apply through the online process.

Available Faculty Positions

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for the following teaching roles:

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

These positions are open across various academic departments.

Departments with Vacancies

Aditya University is looking to hire faculty members in several technical and computing-related disciplines, including:

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

Information Technology

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Data Science

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Other related fields

Candidates with expertise in these areas are encouraged to apply before the closing date.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the academic qualifications and experience requirements set by University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Candidates should carefully review the detailed eligibility conditions before submitting their application.

Application Process

Applications will be accepted only through the online mode. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official careers page of the university.

Application link: https://adityauniversity.in/careers

Official website: https://adityauniversity.in

Last date to apply: March 15, 2026

Important Reminder for Applicants

Candidates interested in faculty roles should complete their application as soon as possible, as the deadline is approaching quickly. This recruitment drive offers a valuable opportunity for individuals looking to pursue teaching and research careers in a reputed private university.

With only a few days remaining, eligible candidates are advised to review the notification and submit their applications without delay.

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