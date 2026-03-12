Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother’s Viral Audio Revives Breakup Controversy With Rakshit Shetty

An old audio clip allegedly featuring the voice of Suman Mandanna, the mother of actress Rashmika Mandanna, has recently gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions about the actress’s past relationship with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika and Rakshit first met while working together on the Kannada blockbuster film Kirik Party in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, and the couple got engaged in 2017. However, the engagement was called off in 2018, with both actors stating at the time that the decision was mutual and requesting privacy.

Now, a resurfaced audio clip attributed to Rashmika’s mother has stirred controversy. In the recording, Suman Mandanna allegedly speaks about the issues that arose between the two families during the relationship. According to the claims in the audio, disagreements started mainly due to Rashmika’s acting career and expectations surrounding her future after marriage.

She reportedly alleged that Rakshit Shetty’s family wanted Rashmika to quit acting after marriage and even expected her to publicly announce on social media that she would stop working in films. The audio also suggests that tensions escalated when the actress continued her film career and appeared in romantic scenes in movies.

In the clip, Suman Mandanna is also said to have expressed concern about her daughter’s young age during the engagement and the pressures she faced at the time. She claimed that the disagreements between the families became intense and emotionally difficult for Rashmika.

Despite the viral discussions online, neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Rakshit Shetty has officially responded to the resurfaced audio. The authenticity of the recording has also not been independently verified.

The old controversy has resurfaced just weeks after Rashmika began a new chapter in her personal life, making the topic a major talking point among fans and social media users.