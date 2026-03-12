YS Jagan Says Party Stands for Values: YSRCP Party Formation Day

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the party has always stood for values and credibility, and will continue to follow the same path, which he said is reflected in the strong support it enjoys from people.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the YSRCP Formation Day celebrations held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan said the party was born 15 years ago to keep a promise and has since grown into a powerful political force with a national identity.

He recalled that the party was formally launched on March 12, 2011, during a time when the Congress party was in power both at the Centre and in the state. Despite what he described as conspiracies and deceptive politics by the Congress, along with its alleged coordination with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSRCP stood firm and fought its political battles independently.

“The party began with just one person but has now grown into a movement with the support of crores of people. The birth of YSRCP not only strengthened our resolve as a family but also gave a new direction to politics in the state,” Jagan said.

He added that the party’s formation brought a new wave in the state’s political landscape, as it aimed to promote value-based politics. According to him, YSRCP does not belong to any individual but to millions of party cadres and supporters across the state and beyond.

“From the beginning, I have placed my faith in God and the people. Their trust has brought the party this far, and it will continue to guide us in the future,” he said.

Earlier, Jagan unfurled the party flag amid cheers from party leaders and workers who gathered in large numbers for the celebrations. Among those present at the event were MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Varudu Kalyani, along with several party leaders and activists.

Expressing gratitude to supporters, Jagan said the party is being run in a way that makes every supporter feel proud, adding that YSRCP will continue to uphold its commitment to values, credibility and public trust.