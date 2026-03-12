Telangana Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 35°C in Several Districts

Several districts in Telangana are already experiencing intense heat, with temperatures crossing 35°C earlier than usual this year. The rising temperatures have been recorded across multiple parts of the state, indicating the early arrival of summer conditions.

Summer Heat Arrives Earlier Than Expected

Typically, the peak summer heat in Telangana begins around the second week of April. However, in 2026 the temperature levels have started climbing from the first week of March, catching many residents by surprise.

Meteorological officials from the India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad reported that several districts are already witnessing daytime temperatures exceeding 35°C.

Districts Reporting High Temperatures

According to weather officials, a number of districts are experiencing above-normal heat levels. These include:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Hyderabad

Warangal

Mahabubabad

Karimnagar

Mahabubnagar

Weather experts believe that the temperatures in these regions could rise further over the coming days.

Temperatures Likely to Increase Further

Meteorologists have cautioned that the mercury may climb 2 to 3 degrees above the seasonal average in the near future. If the trend continues, several districts may soon experience more intense heat conditions.

Health Experts Issue Advisory

Medical professionals are urging residents to take precautions as the heat builds up. People have been advised to limit outdoor activities during peak daytime hours, especially in the afternoon, to avoid heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke.

Drinking plenty of water, wearing light clothing, and staying indoors during the hottest part of the day are among the recommended safety measures as Telangana braces for an early and possibly harsher summer.

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