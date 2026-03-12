Telangana 10th Class Exams from March 14: Download Hall Ticket Here

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana has officially released the TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 students. The admit cards are now available on the board’s official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination can obtain their hall tickets through their respective schools, as the board has already sent the printed admit cards to institutions across the state via Speed Post.

The Class 10 board exams will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 16, 2026, and will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format.

Over 5.28 Lakh Students to Appear for TG SSC Exams

This year, approximately 5,28,239 students are expected to sit for the SSC public examinations in Telangana. To conduct the exams smoothly, the board has arranged 2,676 examination centres across the state.

Most subjects will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. However, the duration may vary slightly for subjects such as First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Available Through WhatsApp

Apart from the official website, the Telangana government has also provided a convenient digital option for students to access their hall tickets.

Students can retrieve their admit cards through WhatsApp by sending a “Hi” message to 8096958096, and then typing “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026.” The system will guide them through the process to obtain the document.

Steps to Download TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026

School authorities can download the hall tickets from the official portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, select the “TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Download” option

A new login page will open

Enter the required details such as district, school information, date of birth, and other credentials

Click on Submit

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download it and print copies for students

Schools will distribute the printed admit cards to students before the examination begins.

Information Printed on TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket is a crucial document for the SSC examination. Students must carry it to the examination centre on every exam day. Entry into the exam hall will not be allowed without it.

The admit card will contain important details such as:

Student’s name

Roll number

Class details

Photograph of the student

Student’s signature

Examination dates

Name of the board

Exam timings

Important instructions for exam day

Students are advised to check all the information on the hall ticket carefully and immediately inform their school authorities if any errors are found.

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