March 13 - 16: 4-Day Consecutive Bank Holidays in India

The banks in India are going to have four consecutive holidays from March 13, 2025. Banks will be closed for four consecutive days, from March 13 to March 16, and customers are requested to make arrangements accordingly for their banking works.

The first holiday is on March 13, 2025, as Holika Dahan (Holi) in a few states. Banks in Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala will be closed on this day.

March 14, 2025, is Holi, a gazetted festival of Hindus that will be celebrated throughout the country. Banks in all states except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, and Tripura will be closed on this date.

March 15, 2025, is the date when certain states will be celebrating Holi, and the banks in these states will be closed. Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur are the states involved.

Lastly, on March 16, 2025, all banks in the country will be closed because it is Sunday.

Customers need to observe these holidays and schedule their banking activities accordingly. All urgent banking activities must be done before the holidays. The four consecutive holidays will be a welcome relief for bank workers, but customers must take note of the shortened banking hours.

Customers are requested to contact their respective banks for any special holidays or limited hours before visiting the branch. Online banking facilities will be operational as usual, but customers might experience inconvenience with transactions that involve physical branch visits.

Also read: JEE Main Session 2 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Dates and Timings