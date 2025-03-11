Bank Holidays in March 2025: Two Back-to-Back Long Weekends Announced

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, banks in different states across India will remain closed on multiple days in March 2025. These holidays include public holidays, regional festivals, and weekends.

Key Bank Holidays in March 2025

Holi Long Weekend

Several states will experience an extended holiday period as Holi falls on Monday, March 17. This creates a three-day break with banks also closed on Sunday, March 16, and the fourth Saturday, March 15. The states observing this extended holiday include:

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Tripura

Mizoram

Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

Meghalaya

Other Notable Bank Holidays in March 2025

March 18: Yaosang (2nd Day) / Holi – observed in Manipur, Odisha, and Bihar.

Yaosang (2nd Day) / Holi – observed in Manipur, Odisha, and Bihar. March 19: Holi – observed in Bihar.

Holi – observed in Bihar. March 21: Good Friday – observed in most states except Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Banking Advisory

With several holidays scheduled, customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance. However, online banking, UPI, and digital payment services will remain operational, ensuring seamless financial transactions.