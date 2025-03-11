India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow and orange alert for Tamil Nadu's different districts for heavy rain, initiating rumors of March 12 as a holiday. Although there isn't any news from the government or education department, the intense rain forecast on March 12 can cause school and college buildings to remain closed.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts

Heavy rain has been forecasted by the IMD in districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi, with Chennai also likely to experience light to moderate rain. The sea cyclonic circulation is likely to deepen, resulting in rains spreading across the state.

Holiday Decision to be Taken by Local Authorities

Though there is no word from the state government on a holiday, district authorities can decide on whether to declare a holiday or not based on the intensity of rains and how they affect normal life. Schools and colleges could remain shut as a precaution to keep children and teachers safe.

Rains to Continue Till March 16

The IMD has forecast that the rain will persist until March 16, and some districts may see light to moderate showers. The state government has urged people to be careful and take necessary precautions for their safety.

Stay Tuned for Updates

People are instructed to keep an ear out for local news and weather forecasts for the most recent updates regarding the holiday. The state government and education ministry are likely to issue an official statement shortly.

