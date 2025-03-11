Summer 2025: Best ways to save on electricity bill!

As the summer season is near, most of us fear the inevitable rise in our electricity bill. The hot weather compels us to use air conditioners, fans, and other cooling devices extensively, leading to a tremendous hike in our energy usage. But there are certain tips to cut down your electricity bill without compromising your comfort. In this article, we will discuss 10 easy and effective tips to lower your electricity bill.

1. Turn Off Appliances When Not in Use

One of the most easy ways to conserve energy is to turn off appliances when they are not in use. It will help you save energy and lower your electricity bill.

2. Utilize Power Strips

Using power strips can assist you in turning off several appliances simultaneously. This will assist you in not using standby power and lowering your energy bill.

3. Service and Maintain Your Appliances

Routine maintenance can make your appliances more energy-efficient. Try servicing your appliances periodically to cut down on energy usage.

4. Utilize Smart Energy Meters

Smart energy meters allow you to monitor your energy usage in real time. They are also able to identify power leaks and which devices are using the most energy.

5. Make Your AC Use Efficient

Running your AC at 24°C will save you energy. Use a timer to turn your AC on and off, and upgrade your old AC to one with a 5-star BEE rating.

6. Tap Solar Energy

Solar energy is an excellent means of cutting down on your dependence on the grid. Install solar panels or solar-powered appliances to cut down on your energy usage.

7. Use BLDC Fans

BLDC fans save electricity and can make you save even up to 60% on electricity bills. They also feature remote control and timer operations.

8. Opt for Smart Appliances

Smart appliances will allow you to automate the use of electricity. Get appliances that feature remote control and scheduling so you can make the best use of electricity.

9. Switch to LED Lights

LED bulbs are an excellent option for saving energy. They consume much less energy compared to the usual bulbs and have a lifespan of up to 25 times longer.

10. Purchase Energy-Efficient Appliances

While buying new appliances, choose appliances that have a 5-star BEE rating. These appliances are made in such a way that they consume less energy and give the same amount of performance.

By simply following these tips, you will be able to cut down your energy usage and lower your electricity bill. Just keep in mind that every little bit counts in the long term!

