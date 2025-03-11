13 of the World's 20 Most Polluted Cities Are in India

The World Air Quality Report 2024, released by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, highlights the severe air pollution crisis affecting India. Despite a slight improvement in air quality, Delhi continues to hold the title of the world's most polluted capital, while Byrnihat in Assam has emerged as the most polluted city globally.

India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Key Findings

According to the report, India's air pollution levels remain alarmingly high. The country witnessed a 7% decrease in PM2.5 concentrations, bringing the national average down to 50.6 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, compared to 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. However, six of the world's ten most polluted cities are still located in India.

Most Polluted Cities in India (2024):

Byrnihat (Assam) – The most polluted city in the world

Delhi – The most polluted capital city globally

Mullanpur (Punjab)

Faridabad

Loni

New Delhi

Gurugram

Ganganagar

Greater Noida

Bhiwadi

Muzaffarnagar

Hanumangarh

Noida

Delhi recorded an annual PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter, showing little improvement from 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. Additionally, 35% of Indian cities have PM2.5 levels exceeding 10 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Health Impacts of Air Pollution

The dangerously high levels of air pollution in India have severe health consequences. Studies indicate that air pollution is reducing life expectancy in the country by an estimated 5.2 years. A Lancet Planetary Health study revealed that nearly 1.5 million deaths in India each year between 2009 and 2019 were potentially linked to long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is a major contributor to respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and cancer. The primary sources of this pollution include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and biomass burning from wood and crop waste.

Experts Call for Urgent Action

Experts have emphasized the need for immediate policy interventions to tackle the crisis. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at the WHO, stated that India has made progress in air quality monitoring, but more aggressive action is needed.

“We have the data; now we need action. Some solutions are straightforward, like replacing biomass with LPG. India already has a scheme for this, but we must further subsidize additional cylinders. The first cylinder is free, but the poorest families, especially women, should receive higher subsidies. This will improve their health and reduce outdoor air pollution.”

Swaminathan also suggested improving urban air quality by expanding public transport and enforcing stricter regulations on vehicles.

The former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the importance of strict emission laws.

“Industries and construction sites must comply with regulations and install equipment to cut emissions instead of taking shortcuts.”

Way Forward

To combat India's worsening air pollution crisis, a combination of incentives and penalties is required. Experts recommend expanding green energy initiatives, enforcing stricter emission norms, and promoting cleaner fuels to curb pollution levels effectively.

As the world continues to battle climate change, India's ability to implement decisive measures will play a crucial role in improving air quality and protecting public health.