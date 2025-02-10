Kovai Local Holiday on February 10: Perur Temple Kudamuzhukku Festival

The district administration of Tamil Nadu state has declared a local holiday in Perur Taluk, Coimbatore, on February 10, given the Kudamuzhukku festival at the Patteswarar Temple in Perur.

The Kudamuzhukku festival, which began on February 3 with special poojas and events, will culminate on February 10 with the sacred ritual of Kumbabishekam. The ritual will take place between 9:15 am and 10:15 am.

Given the festival, the district administration has declared a local holiday for schools and colleges in Perur Taluk on February 10. Cheer seems to have sprung for students and teachers in the region.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have announced changes in traffic arrangements in Perur on February 10. Vehicles coming from the western side of Perur, including Thondamuthur, Alandurai, Madampatti, Semmedu, Poondi, and Karunaiya Nagar, will be diverted via the Coimbatore-Pollachi Main Road.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the city, including those from Gandhipuram, Railway Station, and Town Hall, will be diverted via the Sulur-Pollachi Main Road. The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and avoid taking the Perur Main Road on February 10.

The Patteswarar Temple in Perur is an ancient Shiva temple that attracts devotees from all over the region. The Kudamuzhukku festival is an important event in the temple's calendar, and the local holiday declaration will enable devotees to participate in the festival without any inconvenience.

