Karnataka Government Approves Paid Menstrual Holiday for Women Employees

The Karnataka Labour Department has passed a significant order granting one day of paid menstrual leave every month to women employees across various sectors in the state. This move is expected to improve workplace welfare and ensure health-friendly conditions for women in employment.

Now, as per the latest circular, all female employees, irrespective of their age group between 18 and 52 years, whether permanent, contractual, or outsourced, will be entitled to one day of paid leave every month during the menstrual period. The new order has been made applicable to all the establishments and organizations falling under various labour laws, including the Factories Act, 1948, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, the Garden Workers Act, 1951, the Beedi and Cigar Workers Act, 1966, and the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

The Labour Department clarified that this benefit will be extended to women working in industries, offices, and institutions covered under these acts. The initiative was first proposed through a government notification issued on January 12, 2024, followed by a detailed letter from the Labour Commissioner on February 21, 2025. The proposal received formal approval during the state cabinet meeting held on October 9, 2025.

The official order confirming the decision was issued by S. Suma, Under Secretary to the Government in the Labour Department.

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