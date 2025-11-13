School holiday 13 November 2025 India state-wise status

As November 13, 2025, arrives, school schedules across India vary widely due to local administrative decisions, bye-elections, and deteriorating air quality in some regions. While a few states have declared holidays, others continue normal or hybrid operations. Parents and students are urged to refer to official notices issued by their respective schools for accurate updates.

Varying Schedules Across India

Different states have adopted distinct approaches for November 13. Local factors such as election-related duties, environmental conditions, and safety concerns have influenced these decisions. In Delhi-NCR, for instance, hybrid learning continues under the GRAP-III restrictions, whereas schools in Bihar and Telangana are observing closures due to bye-election arrangements. Meanwhile, Noida schools have suspended all outdoor activities but remain operational.

Delhi Schools Continue Hybrid Learning

In Delhi, schools are functioning in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5, following the GRAP-III directives issued amid rising pollution levels. Parents may choose between sending their children to school or opting for online classes. Education officials have clarified that if the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates further, schools are ready to shift entirely to online instruction. Parents and guardians are advised to monitor official school notifications for immediate updates.

Noida Schools Restrict Outdoor Activities

Schools in Noida are taking preventive measures against poor air quality. While they remain open, all outdoor events — including assemblies, sports, and playground activities — have been temporarily paused. There has been no official directive for school closure, but administrators are closely watching the situation. Parents should remain in contact with schools for any potential schedule modifications.

Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Elections

In Bihar, several schools have been temporarily shut down as they are being used as polling booths or accommodation centers for election officials. These closures will remain in effect on the election and counting days. The move ensures the smooth conduct of the bye-elections and maintains security in the affected areas. Parents are advised to confirm the reopening schedule with their respective institutions.

Telangana Declares Holiday for Bye-Elections

Telangana has announced school holidays in connection with the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election. Schools will remain closed both on the polling and counting days. Parents in Hyderabad are encouraged to check official communications from schools — often sent via SMS or WhatsApp — as schedules may differ based on each school’s participation in election duties.