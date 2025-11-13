November 13 School Assembly News; National, International, Education and more!

From major security investigations in Delhi to climate protests in Brazil and inspiring achievements in education and sports, here’s a complete roundup of today’s most important headlines for school assemblies on November 13, 2025.

National News – November 13, 2025

1. NIA Leads Investigation into Red Fort Car Explosion

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of the probe into the car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort. The blast claimed multiple lives and left over twenty injured. Authorities are examining security footage and forensic samples to determine if a larger terror network is behind the attack.

2. India Launches ₹383-Crore ‘National One Health Mission’

The Indian government has rolled out a ₹383-crore National One Health Mission to connect human, animal, and environmental health systems. This initiative is designed to strengthen the country’s ability to manage zoonotic diseases and enhance coordination between health departments nationwide.

3. Links Between Delhi Blast and Kashmir Arrests Under Scrutiny

Investigators are examining potential connections between the Red Fort explosion and the arrest of seven suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, including two doctors. Officials believe a sophisticated support system may be aiding extremist groups through financial and medical networks.

4. IMD Issues Cold Wave and Pollution Alert for Northern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a significant temperature drop across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Minimum temperatures may fall by up to 5°C, while air pollution remains severe. Citizens are advised to take precautions against smog and respiratory illness.

5. Education Boards Encourage News Discussions in Assemblies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other education authorities have directed schools to include short current affairs segments in morning assemblies. The goal is to foster awareness about governance, civic issues, and world events among students.

6. Modi and Bhutan’s King Inaugurate New Border Check Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck have jointly announced a new immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam. This facility will simplify travel for business and tourism linked to Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

7. Schools Modify Schedules Due to Elections and Pollution

Several schools across Delhi, Bihar, and Telangana have announced partial holidays or hybrid learning on November 13 due to bye-elections and poor air quality. Delhi schools continue operating online for junior classes under GRAP-III guidelines.

International News – November 13, 2025

1. Climate Protests Interrupt COP30 in Brazil

Environmental groups and Indigenous activists demonstrated at the COP30 Climate Summit in Belém, Brazil, calling for stronger global action against climate change. The protests temporarily halted sessions and drew worldwide attention to the climate justice debate.

2. Newsom Criticises Trump’s Climate Stance at COP30

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s rollback of green-energy policies during the summit. His comments reignited a global discussion about America’s commitment to fighting climate change.

3. Thailand Halts Peace Agreement with Cambodia

Following a border explosion that injured several soldiers, Thailand has suspended its land-mine clearance agreement with Cambodia. The move raises concerns about peace and stability in Southeast Asia.

4. UN Warns of Humanitarian Collapse in Sudan’s Darfur Region

The United Nations and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have issued warnings about worsening violence in Sudan’s Darfur region, which has displaced thousands. Aid agencies are urging for immediate global assistance.

5. Global Markets Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty

World stock markets dropped as investors reacted to slower growth forecasts and heightened geopolitical tensions. Analysts reported a surge in gold and government bond purchases as investors sought safer assets.

Business & Economy

1. Indian Markets Close Higher on IT and Auto Gains

Indian equity markets ended positively, with the BSE Sensex gaining 595 points to close at 84,466.51 and the Nifty50 rising by 180.85 points to 25,875.80. Strong performances by IT and automobile companies fueled the rally.

2. Government Approves ₹25,000 Crore Export Support Plan

The government has introduced a ₹25,000-crore package to assist exporters affected by international tariff hikes. The plan includes additional credit support and measures to enhance trade competitiveness.

Education News

1. International Film Festival Returns to Schools

The School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) is back for its eighth edition. Over 100 films from 25 countries, including France, Germany, and the UAE, will be screened in 40,000 government and 1,000 private schools between November 14 and 30. The initiative aims to promote learning through cinema.

2. India Skills Report 2026 Highlights Rising Employability

The India Skills Report 2026 by ETS reveals that India’s overall employability has reached 56.35%, the highest on record. For the first time, women have surpassed men in employability, thanks to growing expertise in AI and digital technologies.

Sports News

India beat Australia by 209 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Indian chess grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, Harikrishna, and Praggnanandhaa drew their Round 4 matches in the FIDE World Cup 2025.

England’s Ben Stokes defended his team’s preparation strategy for the upcoming Ashes series.

The LA28 Olympic Committee has moved the women’s 100m final to the opening day to boost audience engagement.

Myanmar triumphed over Timor-Leste in the Bali Bash Tri-Series, while Qatar defeated Hong Kong in the T20I match.

Indian archers entered the mixed team final at the Asian Championships in Dhaka.

Thought of the Day

English: “Discipline is the bridge between goals and achievement.”

Hindi: “अनुशासन ही लक्ष्यों और सफलता के बीच की कड़ी है।”

Also read: School holiday 13 November 2025 India state-wise status