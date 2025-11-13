Odisha Government Holiday List 2026 Released – Full List of Public Holidays

The Odisha government has announced the official list of holidays for 2026, featuring a mix of national holidays, state-specific festivals, and regional observances. The list includes major cultural celebrations such as Makar Sankranti, Utkal Divas, Raja Sankranti, Ratha Yatra, Ganesh Puja, Nuakhai, and Diwali, alongside national events like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Key holidays in the list include:

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti

January 26: Republic Day

March 3: Dola Purnima

March 4: Holi

March 21: Id-ul-Fitr

March 27: Ram Navami

April 1: Utkal Divas (Odisha Day)

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Maha Vishuba Sankranti / Dr B.R. Ambed

May 1: Buddha Purnima/Pandit Raghunathy Murmu Birthday

May 16: Savitri Amabasya

May 27: Id-ul-Zuha

June 15: Raja Sankranti

June 26: Muharram

July 16: Ratha Yatra

August 15: Independence Day

August 26: Birthday of Prophet Muhammad

August 17: Jhulana Purnima

September 4: Janmashtami

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 15: Nuakhai

September 16: Say Following Nuakhai

October 17: Mahasaptami

October 19: Mahanavami

October 20: Vijaya Dashami

November 24: Rahas Purnima

December 25: Christmas Day

Additionally, government offices and institutions will remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and Sundays. The notification enables citizens to plan their festivities and official work schedules.

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