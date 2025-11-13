Odisha Government Holiday List 2026 Released – Full List of Public Holidays
The Odisha government has announced the official list of holidays for 2026, featuring a mix of national holidays, state-specific festivals, and regional observances. The list includes major cultural celebrations such as Makar Sankranti, Utkal Divas, Raja Sankranti, Ratha Yatra, Ganesh Puja, Nuakhai, and Diwali, alongside national events like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.
Key holidays in the list include:
- January 14: Makar Sankranti
- January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti
- January 26: Republic Day
- March 3: Dola Purnima
- March 4: Holi
- March 21: Id-ul-Fitr
- March 27: Ram Navami
- April 1: Utkal Divas (Odisha Day)
- April 3: Good Friday
- April 14: Maha Vishuba Sankranti / Dr B.R. Ambed
- May 1: Buddha Purnima/Pandit Raghunathy Murmu Birthday
- May 16: Savitri Amabasya
- May 27: Id-ul-Zuha
- June 15: Raja Sankranti
- June 26: Muharram
- July 16: Ratha Yatra
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 26: Birthday of Prophet Muhammad
- August 17: Jhulana Purnima
- September 4: Janmashtami
- September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 15: Nuakhai
- September 16: Say Following Nuakhai
- October 17: Mahasaptami
- October 19: Mahanavami
- October 20: Vijaya Dashami
- November 24: Rahas Purnima
- December 25: Christmas Day
Additionally, government offices and institutions will remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and Sundays. The notification enables citizens to plan their festivities and official work schedules.
Also read: School holiday 13 November 2025 India state-wise status