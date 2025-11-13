Anirudh and Kavya Maran Spotted Together in New York – Viral Vlog Fuels Wedding Rumours

A recent vlog by a UK-based YouTuber has taken the internet by storm after it seemingly captured renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV heiress Kavya Maran strolling together through the streets of New York City.

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the two walking casually and engaging in conversation, apparently unaware of being filmed. Though it remains unclear when the video was shot, social media users have been abuzz with speculation, suggesting that this “accidental spotting” confirms the long-rumoured relationship between the two.

For the past couple of years, Anirudh and Kavya have often been linked romantically, with several reports hinting at a serious relationship. Their alleged New York outing has now reignited chatter that the duo may be taking things to the next level — with many fans even hinting that “wedding bells could be near.”

While neither Anirudh nor Kavya has commented on the viral video, this isn’t the first time rumours about their relationship have surfaced. Back in June 2025, a viral post had claimed that the pair were planning to get married soon. Anirudh promptly shut down those claims on X (formerly Twitter), posting,

“Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.”

Despite the composer’s earlier denial, the latest video has reignited curiosity among fans and followers. As the clip continues to circulate widely online, both stars remain silent, leaving the internet to draw its own conclusions about what’s really going on between them.