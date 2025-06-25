June 26 Bank Holiday or not?

As June 26, 2025, nears, people and enterprises are asking if banks will be closed or open. Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, June 26 does not seem to be a notified bank holiday across the country. But it is important to check with your bank or refer to the RBI website for any local or state holidays.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in June 2025

Though June 26 could be a normal banking day, there are some holidays in June that could impact bank operations:

June 27 (Friday): Banks are likely to remain closed in Odisha, Manipur, and perhaps Sikkim for the Ratha Yatra festival.

June 28 (Saturday): All Indian banks will remain closed on the fourth Saturday.

June 30 (Monday): Banks can be closed in Mizoram to mark Remna Ni, the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord.

Availing Banking Services

Customers can continue to use a range of digital banking services even on bank holidays, such as:

Online banking: Account management, funds transfer, and bill payments.

Mobile banking apps: Transactions, balance checks, account management.

ATMs: Withdrawals, deposits, basic transactions.

UPI and digital wallets: Payment and money transfer, expense tracking.

Verifying Bank Holiday Status

To verify if banks will be open or closed on June 26, you can:

Check the RBI website for official notifications.

Check your bank's website for holiday opening hours.

Make use of online banking services for ease.

As per the RBI schedule, banks are likely to function as usual on June 26, 2025, unless otherwise directed by regional or state governments. It's always best to confirm this with your bank or the RBI website to ensure there is no hassle.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year: Details inside!