Bank Holiday on June 26: Check State-Wise List

Customers planning to visit banks this week should check the latest holiday schedule before heading to their nearest branch. Bank operations may be affected in some regions due to the observance of Muharram, one of the most important occasions in the Islamic calendar.

The Kerala government has revised its holiday schedule and announced that the Muharram public holiday will be observed on June 26 instead of June 25. As a result, banks and several government offices in the state are expected to remain closed on the revised date.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. The occasion holds deep religious significance for Muslims across the world.

In India, Muharram is observed through prayers, processions, and religious gatherings. Many communities participate in commemorative events to honor the sacrifices associated with the day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule, banks may remain closed in certain states due to Muharram-related observances. In addition to festival holidays, banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays.

Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule applicable to their city or state before planning branch visits. However, digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI transactions are expected to remain available during bank holidays.

Those requiring in-branch services should complete their banking tasks in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the holiday period.

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