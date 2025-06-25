TG ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared; Here's What to Do Next

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results today, June 25. Candidates who participated in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2025) counselling can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — tsecet.nic.in.

Key Highlights:

Result Released On: June 25, 2025

Official Website: tsecet.nic.in

Fee Payment & Online Self-Reporting Deadline: June 29, 2025

How to Check TG ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website – tsecet.nic.in .

. Click on the link for Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Enter your login credentials and click Submit.

View your seat allotment result and download a copy for reference.

What Next After Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the online tuition fee payment and self-reporting process by June 29, 2025. Failing to do so will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Fee Details:

SC/ST Candidates: ₹5,000

Others: ₹10,000

Note: Candidates must use their own bank account for the fee payment, as refunds will be credited to the same account if necessary.

Important Instructions:

After successful payment and self-reporting, candidates must download the admission confirmation printout and admission number.

The allotment has been made based on TG ECET 2025 ranks, reservation policies, and seat availability.