CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year: Details inside!

In a major shift from the conventional annual exam system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made an announcement that students of Class 10 will be able to take board exams twice a year from the academic session of 2026. The aim behind this decision is to ease the pressure of high-stakes exams and give students an opportunity to enhance their scores.

Key Features of the New Exam Pattern

The first board exam will be conducted in February and will be compulsory for all students.

A second board exam will be administered in May, which will be voluntary for those students who want to improve their scores.

Students will be permitted to sit for the second exam in any three subjects of their choice, such as science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

The outcomes for both phases will be released in April and June, respectively.

Advantages to Students

The revised exam pattern is intended to favor students in various ways. By being able to give the exams twice a year, students will be able to enhance their marks and minimize the stress of a single high-stakes exam. Students from winter-bound schools will also be able to take the exams in either phase.

Internal Assessment

Internal assessment will also be carried out only once a year, making sure that the students are examined thoroughly during the year.

Alignment with National Education Policy

The move by CBSE to hold bi-annual board exams finds support in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations. According to the policy, students should be given the option to appear for examinations at least twice in any given school year to make board exams less high-stakes.

No Revision in Subject Content

The new test pattern will not disturb the existing subject pattern, comprising 16 academic subjects, 23 skill subjects, and 45 languages. Students will still get the choice to opt for two languages, three electives from academic subjects, one skill subject, and an extra language, constituting a total of seven subjects in Class 10.

By implementing bi-annual board exams, the CBSE hopes to achieve a more student-centered and flexible assessment system that fosters academic excellence and minimizes stress.

Also read: TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Shortly, Check Scores at bse.telangana.gov.in