June 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list!

With June 2025 nearing, it's important to know about the bank holidays that would impact banking services in the nation. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will remain shut for 12 days in June, including local fests, national festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

June 6, 2025: Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) - Banks will remain shut in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

June 7, 2025: Bakrid (Eid-Uz-Zuha) - Banks will be closed in the majority of the nation, including major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

June 11, 2025: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa - Banks will be closed in Gangtok and Shimla.

June 14, 2025: Second Saturday - Banks will be closed.

June 27, 2025: Rath Yatra/Kang (Rath Jatra) - Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

June 28, 2025: Fourth Saturday - Banks will remain closed.

June 30, 2025: Remna Nee - Banks will be closed at Aizawl.

Sundays in June 2025

There are five Sundays in June 2025, and banks will remain closed on these days:

June 1

June 8

June 15

June 22

June 29

Banking Services During Holidays

Even though banks will remain closed on these days, customers can avail banking services online through:

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI

Digital wallets

ATMs

These online services allow customers to remit money, pay bills, and operate their accounts even during holidays.

Planning Ahead

In order not to incur any inconvenience, it is recommended that you plan your financial matters in advance, considering the bank holidays in June 2025. This way, you can make sure that your transactions are effected smoothly and efficiently.

