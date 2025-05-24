JKBOSE 11th Result 2025: Expected date, Official Link and How to check!

The official declaration of the JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025 is expected to happen in May 2025. Candidates from soft and hard zone regions can view their results on the official sites, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in, employing their roll number and registration number.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2025 Overview

The JKBOSE 11th Examination 2025 was held between February 18 and March 18, 2025, for soft zones and February 22 and March 25, 2025, for hard zones. The announcement of the result is likely to be made in May 2025.

Most Important Details Regarding JKBOSE 11th Result 2025

Exam Organizing Body: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Result Declaration Date: May 2025 (anticipated)

Mode of Availability of Result: Online

Login Credentials Needed: Registration Number and Roll Number

Result Type: Provisional (original mark sheets to be issued by schools subsequently)

Minimum Passing Marks: 33% in individual subjects; 36% in theory and practical, where relevant

Procedure to Download JKBOSE 11th Result 2025

To view their results, students should perform the following steps:

Go to the official website: jkresults.nic.in or jkbose.nic.in .

or . Click on the "JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025" link.

Enter their registration number and roll number.

Click the "Submit" button.

Check and download the provisional mark sheet.

Information Provided on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2025

The JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2025 mark sheet will carry the following information:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

School Name

Subject Names and Codes

Marks Secured in Each Subject (Theory and Practical)

Total Marks

Grades

Division

Qualifying Status

Students are requested to check all the details on their mark sheet very carefully and approach their school administration or JKBOSE officials if there are any errors.

