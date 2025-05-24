Miley Cyrus finally reveals the catalyst to her viral 2013 VMAs performance

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Hollywood singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has shared what led to her viral 2013 VMAs performance, and she even credited chat show host Jimmy Kimmel for his help.

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning artiste appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, and acknowledged that the late-night host has watched Cyrus grow before his very eyes, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer explained that her first touch with the controversial Bangerz performances in 2013 began with an appearance on Kimmel’s show.

She said, “Let me tell you, I am so happy to see you in my new era. This new era is very sophisticated and I have to tell you, your show allowed me to create the VMAs in 2013. I came here first and I kind of used the show as a trial run, you know, where I dance as a teddy bear like half naked, and everyone thought I was crazy. But to see if it was going to work, I did it here first”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Angels Like You’ singer performed an outdoor show with a few of her big hits on Kimmel’s show in June 2013. Then, in August 2013, she notably performed at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed a nearly nude twerking performance with Robin Thicke.

Despite shocking audiences, it catapulted her to new levels of controversy, while also becoming standard fare for the singer.

Since the performance, she has reflected on its impact on her career. In a 2018 interview with Wonderland magazine, she said it helped her grow and realize her potential to reach people.

"Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever”, she told the outlet. "It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.