June 25 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers planning to visit their bank on June 25 can do so without concern, as the day is expected to be a regular working day in most parts of India.

There are no major national festivals, special observances, or RBI-designated banking holidays scheduled for June 25. As a result, public and private sector banks are expected to operate as usual and provide normal banking services across the country.

Branch operations, cash transactions, cheque clearances, account services, and customer support are likely to function according to regular business hours. Online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, UPI payments, and other digital services will also remain available.

However, customers should note that bank holidays in India can vary from state to state. If a state government announces a local holiday or a region-specific observance, banks in that particular state may remain closed. Such holidays are generally limited to specific locations and do not affect banking operations nationwide.

As of now, no widely observed national banking holiday is scheduled for June 25, making it a normal working day for most bank branches across India.

Customers are still advised to check with their local branch for any region-specific holiday notifications before planning important banking activities.

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