July 22 Bank Holiday or Not?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, tomorrow, 22nd July 2025, is not a prescribed bank holiday. Banks all over the nation, including in Telangana and other states, will be working as usual.

No Holiday Tomorrow

In contrast to July 19, when banks in Tripura remained shut because of the celebrations of Ker Puja and July 21, when Telangana observes a public holiday for Bonalu celebrations, July 22 is not a special observance or festival that can justify a bank holiday.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

If you're scheduling your banking operations, note these upcoming bank holidays:

July 26 (Fourth Saturday): Banks remain shut across the nation.

July 27 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed.

July 28 (Monday): Gangtok banks will remain closed on account of Drukpa Tshe-zi, a traditional Buddhist festival.

Alternative Banking Services

Banks may be closed, but customers can avail alternative banking services such as:

Online Banking: 24/7 available for transactions, bill payments, and other services.

ATMs: Functional for cash withdrawal and other services.

UPI Services: Functional for payment and transaction needs.

By learning the bank holiday calendar in advance, customers can accordingly schedule their banking operations and utilize online banking facilities to the fullest.

