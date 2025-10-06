Haryana School Holidays October 2025: Complete List of Festival Breaks & Diwali Vacation

Haryana schools are set to observe several holidays in October 2025, with major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Vishwakarma Jayanti, Chhath Puja, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti falling this month. Alongside official holidays, schools across districts will announce Diwali vacation schedules, making it essential for students and parents to stay updated.

October 7, 2025: Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti

Tuesday, October 7, 2025, will be a holiday for both Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti. Schools statewide are expected to remain closed, with special events, prayers, and cultural programs organized in some schools and communities to commemorate the day.

Haryana School Holidays – October 2025 (Official List)

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra (National Holiday)

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Regional Holiday)

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday): Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti (Regional Holiday)

October 10, 2025 (Friday): Karva Chauth (Regional Holiday)

October 20, 2025 (Monday): Diwali (Regional Holiday)

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti / Govardhan Puja (Regional Holiday)

October 28, 2025 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Regional Holiday)

October 31, 2025 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti (Regional Holiday)

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Haryana

While Diwali falls on Monday, October 20, 2025, many schools have announced extended holiday schedules:

Gurugram: Schools may remain closed from Friday, October 17 to Monday, October 26, 2025.

Faridabad (Private Schools): Diwali vacation is scheduled from Sunday, October 19 to Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Parents and students should confirm the exact holiday dates with their respective schools, as schedules can vary by district and school type.

Key Highlights

Haryana schools will observe nine major holidays in October 2025.

Diwali vacations vary across districts, with longer breaks in Gurugram compared to Faridabad.

Other important holidays include Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Valmiki Jayanti, and Chhath Puja.

These dates are based on the official Haryana government calendar 2025. Individual schools may follow their own schedules, so staying updated with school notifications is recommended to avoid confusion regarding closures and reopening dates.