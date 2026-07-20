Guru Purnima 2026 Date, Timings and Significance

Guru Purnima is one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism. It is dedicated to expressing gratitude and respect to teachers, spiritual guides, and mentors who illuminate the path of knowledge. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha, the festival is also known as Vyasa Purnima in honor of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the epic Mahabharata.

Apart from worshipping gurus, devotees also offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and other deities. Taking a holy dip in the Ganga or other sacred rivers and performing charity (daan) are considered highly auspicious on this day.

Guru Purnima 2026 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashadha Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:18 PM on July 28, 2026, and end at 8:05 PM on July 29, 2026.

Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

This day also marks the end of the Ashadha month and is followed by the beginning of the holy month of Shravan (Sawan), which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Guru Purnima 2026 Auspicious Timings

Devotees can perform holy bathing, charity, and worship during the following auspicious periods:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:17 AM – 4:59 AM

Labh-Unnati Muhurat: 5:41 AM – 7:22 AM

Amrit Muhurat: 7:22 AM – 9:04 AM

Shubh Muhurat: 10:46 AM – 12:27 PM

Char Muhurat: 3:51 PM – 5:32 PM

Evening Labh Muhurat: 5:32 PM – 7:14 PM

These timings are considered especially favorable for bathing in sacred rivers, offering prayers, donating food or clothing, and seeking blessings from one's guru.

Why is Guru Purnima Celebrated?

Guru Purnima is celebrated to honor the invaluable role of teachers and spiritual masters in shaping a person's life. In Hindu philosophy, a guru is regarded as someone who removes the darkness of ignorance and leads the disciple toward wisdom and self-realization.

The day is also dedicated to Maharishi Ved Vyasa, one of the greatest sages in Indian history. He is credited with compiling the four Vedas, composing the Mahabharata, and authoring several Puranas. Because of his immense contribution to Hindu scriptures, Guru Purnima is also called Vyasa Purnima.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima reminds people to express gratitude to everyone who has guided them in life, including teachers, parents, mentors, and spiritual leaders.

The festival symbolizes:

Respect for knowledge and wisdom.

Gratitude towards teachers and mentors.

The importance of lifelong learning.

Spiritual growth and self-discipline.

Strengthening the bond between guru and disciple.

Many devotees visit temples, ashrams, and spiritual centers to seek blessings from their gurus. Schools and educational institutions also organize special events to honor teachers.

Rituals Observed on Guru Purnima

On Guru Purnima, devotees typically:

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Maharishi Ved Vyasa.

Worship their guru or remember teachers who have influenced their lives.

Perform charity by donating food, clothes, or money to the needy.

Read or listen to spiritual scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita or Mahabharata.

Observe fasting and spend time in meditation or prayer.

The famous Sanskrit verse recited on this day reflects the importance of the guru:

"Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara; Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah."

This verse describes the guru as the embodiment of the divine and expresses deep reverence for the one who imparts knowledge.

Conclusion

Guru Purnima is more than just a religious festival—it is a celebration of knowledge, wisdom, and gratitude. Whether one honors a spiritual guru, a school teacher, or a mentor, the day serves as a reminder of the lasting impact that guidance and education have on our lives. Celebrating Guru Purnima with devotion, charity, and respect reflects the timeless Indian tradition of valuing learning and those who make it possible.

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