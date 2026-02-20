February 21, Saturday: School Holiday or Not? State-Wise List of Holidays

Parents and students are eager to know whether Saturday, February 21, 2026, is a school holiday. Here’s a simple and clear update.

Is February 21 a School Holiday?

Yes, most schools across India will remain closed on February 21, 2026, as it falls on a Saturday.

In many states, schools follow a five-day week system, meaning Saturday and Sunday are regular weekly holidays. However, some private schools and junior colleges may conduct half-day classes on certain Saturdays, depending on their academic calendar.

State-Wise School Status

Here’s what students can generally expect:

Telangana – Most government and private schools remain closed on Saturdays (five-day week system).

Andhra Pradesh – Many schools observe Saturday as a holiday, though some institutions may hold half-day classes.

Karnataka – Majority of schools follow a five-day schedule; Saturday is usually a holiday.

Tamil Nadu – Several schools operate Monday to Friday; however, some may function on select Saturdays.

Kerala – Most schools follow a five-day week, making Saturday a regular holiday.

There is no special festival or government-declared holiday on February 21, 2026. The closure, if applicable, is part of the routine weekend schedule.

Important Note

School holiday rules may vary depending on:

Government vs private institutions

CBSE, ICSE, or State Board guidelines

Special exam schedules or extra classes

Parents are advised to check with their respective school authorities for confirmation.

Final Answer

February 21, 2026 (Saturday), will generally be a school holiday in most states due to the regular weekend schedule, not because of any special occasion.