Bank Holiday on February 21, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed?

If you are planning to visit your bank and wondering whether February 21, 2026 is a bank holiday, here is the simple answer — yes, banks will be closed.

February 21, 2026, falls on a Saturday. In India, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays, as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Since February 21, 2026, is a Saturday, most bank branches across the country will remain closed. However, this is not due to any special festival or additional holiday. It is part of the regular weekly bank closure schedule.

Customers can still use ATM services, mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI services, which continue to function even when physical branches are closed.

In short, February 21, 2026, is a bank holiday because it is a Saturday weekly off, not due to any special occasion.