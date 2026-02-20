Nawab Cafe Movie Review: Disappointing Drama

Shiva Kandukuri’s latest outing, Nawab Cafe, arrives as an emotional drama set against the culturally rich backdrop of Hyderabad’s Old City. Originally titled Chai Wala, the film underwent a title change following objections from the censor board. Despite its promising premise rooted in legacy and family emotions, Nawab Cafe ultimately turns out to be a disappointing cinematic experience due to its sluggish screenplay and lack of engaging storytelling.

Story:

Ranganath (Rajeev Kanakala) runs the iconic “Nawab Cafe,” a heritage establishment in Hyderabad’s Old City with a legacy spanning over four centuries. His son Raja (Shiva Kandukuri), however, has no interest in continuing the family business and dreams of settling abroad. Circumstances force Raja to take charge of the cafe, where he is compelled to confront unexpected challenges, family responsibilities, and emotional conflicts that reshape his outlook on life.

Performances:

Rajeev Kanakala once again proves his reliability as a performer. He brings sincerity and conviction to the role of a father determined to preserve his family’s legacy. His performance stands out as one of the few redeeming aspects of the film.

Shiva Kandukuri delivers a decent performance and handles the dual shades of his character—carefree youngster and responsible son—with reasonable ease. His emotional confrontation scenes, particularly in the pre-interval portions, are handled well. However, the weak writing prevents his character from leaving a lasting impact.

Teju Ashwini, unfortunately, is severely underutilized. Her character lacks depth and exists merely to serve the narrative without contributing meaningfully. Similarly, Chaitanya Krishna’s antagonist role feels routine and fails to add any real tension or novelty to the story.

Major Drawbacks:

The biggest flaw of Nawab Cafe lies in its painfully slow and outdated screenplay. The narrative lacks urgency and takes far too long to establish the core conflict, making the viewing experience tedious.

The first half attempts to incorporate humor, but the comedy tracks are poorly written and fail to generate even mild amusement. The romantic subplot between the lead pair is equally uninspiring and lacks emotional connection.

The second half, which focuses heavily on emotional drama, becomes even more exhausting. Instead of delivering impactful emotional moments, the film drags with predictable scenes and weak dialogues that feel outdated. The emotional depth the director aims for never truly materializes.

Another major issue is the lack of originality. Several portions of the film strongly resemble familiar themes and scenes seen in other recent films, making Nawab Cafe feel derivative rather than fresh.

The antagonist’s motivations are clichéd and add no real value, while the supporting characters are poorly developed and fail to enhance the narrative.

Technical Aspects:

Prashanth R Vihari’s music is average at best, with only one song standing out visually. Kranthi Varla’s cinematography is decent and captures the Old City atmosphere effectively. The production design deserves appreciation for presenting the cafe and its surroundings authentically.

However, the editing is a major letdown. The film suffers from excessive runtime and lack of crispness, which further contributes to its slow pace.

Director Pramod Harsha shows intent in portraying emotional depth, but the weak screenplay and outdated storytelling severely hamper his efforts. While a few pre-interval moments work, the film largely fails to engage.

Verdict:

Nawab Cafe is a disappointing emotional drama that suffers from a routine storyline, outdated narration, and an extremely sluggish screenplay. Despite sincere performances from Rajeev Kanakala and Shiva Kandukuri, the film fails to engage due to weak writing, ineffective emotional moments, and lack of freshness. With boring stretches in both halves and minimal emotional payoff, Nawab Cafe offers very little to keep audiences invested.

Rating: 2/5