Video: Rapido Driver, Lover Arrested for Chain Snatching

A couple addicted to a lavish lifestyle turned to easy money and resorted to chain snatching to meet their expenses, eventually landing in police custody. The Jubilee Hills police arrested the duo and sent them to remand on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Giddala Narendra alias Nani (23), a native of Guntur, and Cheshetti Revathi (33), from Kakinada. The couple had been in a relationship for some time and were living together in Sanathnagar.

Narendra, who works as a Rapido driver, along with Revathi, would roam around isolated areas targeting women walking alone. Three days ago, near Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Revathi, who was riding pillion, snatched a gold chain from the neck of a software employee who was walking on the road. The couple then fled the scene.

Following their arrest, the police recovered the stolen gold chain and remanded both accused to judicial custody. Inspector Srinivas Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.