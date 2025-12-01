December 2 Bank Holiday or not?

As December begins, many people wonder whether banks will remain open on December 2. The good news is that December 2 is a regular working day for all banks across India. There are no festivals, special occasions, or state-specific events scheduled for this date, so banking services will operate as usual.

Customers can visit their bank branches for all services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and other transactions without any disruption. Online banking and ATM services will also function normally.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in December

While December 2 is a working day, there are a few important bank holidays coming later in the month:

1. Second Saturday – December 13

Banks across India will remain closed on the second Saturday of the month.

2. Christmas – December 25

Banks across all states will be closed for Christmas Day, one of the major national holidays in December.

3. Fourth Saturday – December 27

Banks will remain closed on the fourth Saturday, as per the standard monthly schedule.

Conclusion

To sum up, banks will remain open on December 2, and it is a normal working day with no holiday declared. If you have any bank-related tasks, you can carry them out without any concern. However, keep the upcoming December holidays in mind and plan important transactions accordingly.