Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu holiday travel ideas

Hidden between Maharashtra and Gujarat is a gem of natural splendor, rich heritage, and lively culture. The union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, which were combined in 2020, present a fascinating mix of Portuguese colonial buildings, beautiful beaches, and mouth-watering cuisine.

Reaching the Destination

There is no direct flight from Delhi, but you may take a flight to either Mumbai or Surat, the two nearest airports, and then reach Silvassa by taxi. Alternatively, take a train to Vapi, which is located 18 km from Silvassa, in 14-24 hours. The price depends on how you travel: you can get it for as little as Rs. 495 on a sleeper class train to Rs. 4,990 by flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

Accommodation Options

Dadra and Nagar Haveli have cheaper accommodation options, with 3-star hotels costing from Rs. 2,000, while Daman and Diu have accommodations at Rs. 3,000 and above. You can further look for resorts, villas, guest houses, and hostels, or visit government guest houses.

Culinary Delights

The local cuisine is an intriguing mix of Gujarati, Goan, and tribal tastes. Don't forget to have chicken xacuti, butter-garlic tiger prawns, jetty roll, khatta meetha bhaat, and undhiyu. Seafood enthusiasts will appreciate the abundance of lobsters, crab, and fish items. A meal could range from Rs. 600 to Rs. 1,500 per person.

Exploring the Territory on Holidays

The area has a collection of beautiful beaches such as Jampore, Devka, and Moti Daman. Nature lovers will be fascinated by the wildlife sanctuaries like the Dadra and Nagar Haveli wildlife sanctuary and the Fudam bird sanctuary. There are places like the Diu fort, Moti Daman fort, and the Church of Bom Jesus to explore for history lovers. The area has some churches too, such as the Our Lady of Piety Church and the St. Paul's Church.

In short, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu provides an unforgettable travel adventure. Rich history, natural splendor, and dynamic culture combine to make this undiscovered treasure ready for visitors. So start packing and be prepared to visit this wonderful area!

Also read: Ramadan 2025: Hyderabad Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 10