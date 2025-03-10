School Summer Holidays 2025: 45-Day Vacation Schedule Announced in Andhra and Telangana

With the annual examinations nearing completion, the government is expected to announce summer vacation dates for schools shortly. Students and parents have been eagerly waiting for this update, and with half-day school sessions already in place, schools are set to close completely in a few weeks. While an official confirmation is pending, reports indicate that schools will reopen on June 12, 2025.

Rising Temperatures Lead to Half-Day School Sessions

As temperatures soar across the both states, with some areas nearing 40°C, the governments have decided to implement half-day school sessions to protect students from excessive heat. Meteorologists warn that this summer could be particularly intense, with heatwaves already affecting several districts. Though the current impact is moderate, temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

Half-Day School Timings Effective from March 15

Responding to requests from teachers and parents, the School Education Department has decided to enforce half-day school sessions starting March 15. This move aims to reduce heat-related discomfort for students and teachers alike. Meanwhile, students are eagerly looking forward to their summer break.

Expected Summer Vacation Schedule

Schools in both Telugu states are likely to follow a similar summer vacation schedule. As per the academic calendar, schools are expected to remain closed for over 45 days, with summer vacations beginning on April 24 and classes resuming on June 12. However, an official announcement from the government is still awaited.