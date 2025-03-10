Ramadan 2025: Hyderabad Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 10

Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, is a time for fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. It began on March 2, 2025, and will conclude on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, with Sehri (pre-sunrise meal) and Iftar (post-sunset meal) marking key moments of the day.

For March 10, 2025, in Hyderabad, the timings are as follows:

Sehri (Pre-sunrise meal): 05:24 a.m.

Iftar (Post-sunset meal): 06:34 p.m.

These timings are approximate and can vary slightly depending on the local moon sightings. Worshippers are encouraged to check with their local mosques for the most accurate timings in their specific region.

The Ramadan period is not only about fasting but also about reflection, charity, and spiritual growth. Muslims engage in acts of charity and gather together for Iftar every day, fostering a sense of community and helping those in need. The month will conclude with the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, the most significant festival for the Muslim community, where families and communities come together to celebrate with love, gratitude, and joy.

As Ramadan progresses, it serves as a time for worshippers to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and seek Allah’s blessings, making it a spiritually enriching time for all.