Bengaluru Roads and Metro Witness Traffic Surge After Dasara Holidays

After a few days of relative calm during the long weekend, Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and metro congestion came roaring back this Monday. Roads and metro stations were packed as office-goers and students headed back into the grind.

The sudden surge in crowding has been tied to schools reopening after Gandhi Jayanti and weekend breaks. Many commuters had enjoyed lighter roads in the days prior, but those quiet streets vanished overnight. Videos and images from early morning show overcrowded metro platforms and bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially in key corridors of the city.

Some motorists shared that their usual 35-kilometre commutes now took nearly two hours on two-wheelers, highlighting just how severe the congestion became. One commuter reported covering just six kilometres in 48 minutes. The contrast between the holiday calm and Monday’s chaos struck many as especially jarring.

On the metro front, Namma Metro stations saw record crowds. Long queues were seen at major interchange hubs as passengers tried to board early morning services. The influx at metro entrances spilled onto streets, further adding to traffic snarls.

The city seems to have underestimated how quickly the return to routine would strain infrastructure. With this fresh wave of congestion, residents are once again bracing for slow commutes, packed transit systems and unpredictable travel times in Bengaluru.

Monday Morning : Huge rush on road and metro as people return to Bengaluru to get back to work after Dasara Festival. pic.twitter.com/3UlhioeVSb — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) October 6, 2025