Valmiki Jayanti, October 7, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Traditions

Valmiki Jayanti, which is also referred to as Pargat Diwas, is commemorated annually to mark the birthday of Maharishi Valmiki, the holy sage and poet who wrote the epic Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti in 2025 will fall on Tuesday, October 7.

The Legacy of Maharishi Valmiki

Maharishi Valmiki is best remembered as the Adi Kavi or the first of Sanskrit poetry. His work, the Ramayana, is one of the most influential books in Hindu culture, teaching individuals lessons of responsibility, ethics, and justice. Aside from being remembered as a poet, Valmiki is also seen as a symbol of renewal, teaching generations that the past does not dictate the future.

Importance of Valmiki Jayanti

Scriptures refer to Valmiki as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Myths relate that during his birth, his face shone like the full moon, and thereby it was believed that he was born on the day of Purnima (full moon day). His wisdom and kindness are particularly remembered through his giving shelter to Goddess Sita when she abandoned Ayodhya. At his hermitage, Sita bore the twins Luv and Kush who later heard the Ramayana directly from Valmiki himself.

Date and Auspicious Timings in 2025

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon of the Ashwin month. According to Drik Panchang, the timings this year are:

Purnima Tithi starts: October 6, 2025 at 12:23 PM

Purnima Tithi ends: October 7, 2025 at 9:16 AM

Early Life and Transformation

Valmiki’s life story is one of the most remarkable journeys of transformation. Born as Ratnakar, he once lived as a bandit who robbed and attacked travellers. His life took a new direction after encountering Sage Narada, who guided him towards spirituality. Unable to chant “Rama” at first, he was advised to recite “Mara” (which, when repeated, naturally becomes Rama). With years of profound meditation and penance, his passion became so intense that Lord Brahma graced him with the name Valmiki.

Subsequently, Narada taught him sacred books and he became a great sage. His hermitage came to be a refuge and learning centre, where even Lord Rama and Sita are also said to have visited.

Festivals Throughout India

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated with piety in temples and cultural centers throughout the nation. Shobha Yatras are organized in numerous cities with devotees taking idols of Maharishi Valmiki, singing bhajans, and reciting Ramayana slokas. Temples are lit up with lights and flowers, and free food (langar or bhandara) is offered to devotees as an act of service.

One of the most well-known sites connected with the sage is the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar, Punjab. This was considered his ancient ashram, where he gave refuge to Sita and afterwards imparted the Ramayana to her twin sons, Luv and Kush.

Why Valmiki Jayanti Matters

Valmiki Jayanti is not merely a celebration of a poet; it's a celebration of the ideals he represented—justice, truth, equality, and compassion. His transformation from an existence of violence to that of a respected sage proves that change is always an option, and that wisdom and faith can bring anyone to greatness.

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