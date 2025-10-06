Dussehra Holidays Over in AP, Telangana; Karnataka Marks Last Day Today, October 6

Students in different parts of India will see mixed schedules on Monday, October 6, 2025. While it is not a national holiday, schools in some states will remain shut or run for only half a day.

In Karnataka, schools will stay closed as it is the last day of the Dussehra vacation. Students there will return to classrooms on Tuesday, October 7. Many Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country will also observe the final day of their 10-day Autumn Break on Monday.

In Punjab, a half-day holiday has been declared in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur districts. The move comes because of a large procession being held to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki Ji. To ensure student safety and smooth traffic, both government and private schools, as well as colleges in these districts, will close after the first half of the day.

Meanwhile, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already resumed classes, as their Dussehra holidays ended earlier this month—on October 3 in Andhra Pradesh and October 4 in Telangana. In Maharashtra and most other major states, schools will run as usual without any holiday.

To summarize:

Karnataka: Full holiday (last day of Dussehra vacation).

Kendriya Vidyalayas: Last day of Autumn Break.

Punjab (Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur): Half-day holiday for Valmiki Jayanti procession.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Schools open, holidays already ended.

Other States: Regular classes

Parents and students are advised to check their school’s notice for confirmation, as local schedules may vary.