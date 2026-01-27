Bank Strike Today: Is January 27, 2026 a Bank Holiday in India?

A major bank employees’ body, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), has called for an all-India bank strike today, Monday, January 27, 2026, which is expected to impact banking operations across the country. While January 27 is not listed as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, services are likely to be disrupted due to the nationwide protest by bank staff.

Why Are Banks on Strike Today?

The strike has been organized to press for the long-pending demand for a five-day working week for bank employees. Talks between bank unions and the authorities recently failed to reach any agreement, leading the UFBU to go ahead with the strike call.

Earlier discussions with the Chief Labour Commissioner did not yield positive results, prompting unions to intensify their protest. As a result, employees from public sector banks, private sector banks, regional rural banks, and cooperative banks are participating in the strike.

Will Banks Remain Closed Today?

Although banks are officially scheduled to remain open today, many branches are either partially operational or fully closed, depending on staff availability. Customers are likely to face delays in branch services, cheque clearances, cash transactions, loan processing, and customer support.

Major banks including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda have already informed customers through social media and official messages that banking services may be affected due to the all-India strike on January 27, 2026.

What Services Will Be Available?

While physical branch operations may be limited, digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals are expected to function normally, though minor delays cannot be ruled out.

Customer Advisory

Customers are advised to avoid visiting bank branches today unless absolutely necessary and use digital platforms for essential transactions. It is also recommended to stay updated through official bank notifications for real-time service updates.

Also read: School Holiday on January 27, 2026: Assam and Punjab Updates