Bank Holidays This Week: Banks Closed for Four Days

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days this week. The holidays fall on March 25, March 27, March 28, and March 29, 2026.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, some of these holidays are due to regional festivals, while the others are regular weekend closures. March 28 is the fourth Saturday, and March 29 is Sunday, when banks are usually closed across the country.

Customers should note that bank holidays may vary depending on the state. While some states observe holidays on March 25 and March 27, others may not.

Even though bank branches will be closed, online services like mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to work as usual.

People are advised to complete important bank-related work in advance to avoid any inconvenience during these holidays.