Bank Holiday on March 26: Are Banks Closed for Ram Navami?

If you are planning a bank visit this week, it is important to check the holiday schedule in advance, especially with Ram Navami falling on March 26, 2026. Bank holidays in India are not uniform across all regions, as they depend on both national and state-level observances.

March 26 Bank Holiday for Ram Navami

On March 26, banks will remain closed in several states due to the Ram Navami holiday. These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Mizoram, along with cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur, and Chandigarh.

Since this is a regional holiday, banking services may still be operational in states where the festival is not officially observed. Customers are advised to verify local schedules before visiting their nearest branch.

Plan Your Banking Activities in Advance

With banks remaining closed in multiple regions, customers should complete important branch-related tasks ahead of time. Services such as cash deposits, cheque submissions, and document-related work may face delays if not handled before the holiday.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even though physical branches will not operate in many areas on March 26, digital banking services will continue without interruption. Customers can still perform essential transactions using:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking portals

ATMs

UPI services

These platforms allow users to transfer funds, pay bills, and manage accounts conveniently during the holiday.

Services That May Be Affected

Certain services that require branch assistance will not be available on the holiday. These include:

Cheque clearance processing

Demand draft issuance

Large cash transactions

Customers who need these services are encouraged to plan accordingly and avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Final Note

With March 26 marked as a bank holiday in many parts of the country for Ram Navami, staying informed about local closures can help you manage your banking needs efficiently. While digital options ensure continuity, planning ahead for offline services is always a wise approach.