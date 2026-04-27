Bank Holidays in May 2026: Full RBI List and Dates

Planning your bank visits in May 2026 requires careful attention, as several holidays and weekend closures are spread across the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, a mix of national holidays, regional observances, and regular weekend offs will impact banking operations in different parts of the country.

The month starts with a holiday on May 1 (Friday), observed as Labour Day across India and Maharashtra Day in Maharashtra, leading to bank closures in multiple states. Shortly after, May 3 (Sunday) will see banks shut nationwide due to the weekly holiday.

In the second week, May 9 (Saturday) marks the second Saturday, when banks remain closed across India. On the same day, West Bengal will also observe Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, adding to the list of regional holidays. This is followed by May 10 (Sunday), another nationwide closure.

Mid-month, some states will observe holidays on May 16 (Saturday) for Statehood Day, while May 17 (Sunday) remains a regular weekly holiday across the country.

The fourth Saturday on May 23 will again result in banks being closed nationwide, followed by May 24 (Sunday), continuing the weekend shutdown.

Towards the end of the month, festival-related holidays will impact services. May 26 (Tuesday) will be observed as Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in certain regions, leading to bank closures in those areas. This is followed by Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on May 27 (Wednesday), when banks will remain closed in most parts of India. In some states, May 28 (Thursday) may also be observed as a holiday in connection with Bakrid celebrations.

Finally, May 31 (Sunday) will mark the last weekly holiday of the month, with banks closed nationwide.

Bank Holidays List – May 2026

May 1 (Friday): Labour Day / Maharashtra Day – banks closed in several states

May 3 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed across India

May 9 (Saturday): Second Saturday – banks closed nationwide

May 10 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed

May 16 (Saturday): Statehood Day (in select states) – banks closed in respective regions

May 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed

May 23 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – banks closed nationwide

May 24 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed

May 26 (Tuesday): Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – holiday in select states

May 27 (Wednesday): Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) – banks closed in most states

May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid-related holiday (in some regions)

May 31 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed nationwide

Even though bank branches will not operate on these days, customers can continue to use digital services such as mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs without interruption.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience, it is advisable to plan important financial tasks in advance, especially during periods when holidays fall back-to-back.