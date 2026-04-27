Summer Holidays for Schools 2026: State-Wise List with Dates

As intense heatwave conditions continue to affect large parts of India, several states have announced early summer vacations, temporary school closures, and revised timings to ensure student safety. With temperatures soaring across regions, authorities are taking precautionary steps to minimise exposure to extreme heat.

Here’s a clear state-wise update with dates and revised schedules:

Odisha – Early Summer Vacation from April 27

The government of Odisha has declared early summer holidays starting from April 27, 2026. Usually, schools in the state close in May, but this year’s extreme heat has prompted an earlier break.

Uttarakhand (Dehradun) – One-Day School Closure on April 27

In Dehradun, all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres remained closed on April 27, 2026, following an order by the district administration due to rising temperatures.

Chhattisgarh – Summer Vacation from April 20 to June 15

Schools in Chhattisgarh began their summer break on April 20, 2026, which will continue until June 15, 2026.

West Bengal – Holidays from April 22 (Except Darjeeling)

In West Bengal, summer vacation started on April 22, 2026, across most districts. However, Darjeeling has been excluded due to comparatively moderate weather.

Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) – Revised Timings

Schools in Prayagraj are operating with new timings from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm, helping students avoid peak afternoon heat.

Jharkhand – Morning Shift Timings

In Jharkhand, schools are now functioning from 7:00 am to 11:30 am due to the ongoing heatwave.

Bihar (Patna) – Classes Only Till 11:30 am

Schools in Patna have restricted classes up to 11:30 am, reducing exposure to extreme midday temperatures.

Maharashtra – Early Morning School Hours

In Maharashtra, schools are running from 7:00 am to 11:15 am as a precautionary measure against heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan – Adjusted Timings

Schools across Rajasthan are functioning between 7:30 am and 12:00 pm to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Delhi-NCR – Summer Vacation from May 11 to June 30

In Delhi, no early closure has been announced yet. As per the academic calendar, summer vacations will begin on May 11, 2026, and continue until June 30, 2026. Nearby regions like Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to follow similar schedules unless further changes are made.

Heatwave Situation and Weather Outlook

According to the India Meteorological Department, several regions have recorded consecutive heatwave days, especially across northern India. However, slight relief is expected in the coming days, with forecasts indicating light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Temperatures may drop to around 38–40°C, offering some respite.

With temperatures remaining high, parents and students are advised to stay updated with official school notifications and take necessary precautions. Authorities may continue to revise schedules depending on how weather conditions evolve.

Also read: Bank Holidays April 27 to May 3: Full List and Dates