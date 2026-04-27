Bank Holidays April 27 to May 3: Full List and Dates

Planning a bank visit between April 27 and May 3, 2026? It’s important to check the holiday schedule in advance, as a mix of regional holidays and weekend closures may affect banking services in several parts of India.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will function normally on most weekdays during this period, but a few key dates could impact branch visits.

Working Days (Banks Open)

April 27, 2026 (Monday): Regular working day, banks open across most states

April 28, 2026 (Tuesday): Normal banking operations

April 29, 2026 (Wednesday): No major holiday, banks open

April 30, 2026 (Thursday): Regular working day

Bank Holidays & Closures

May 1, 2026 (Friday): Banks closed in several states for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day

Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra

Labour Day is widely observed across India, leading to closures in multiple regions

May 2, 2026 (Saturday): Second/Fourth Saturday – banks closed nationwide

May 3, 2026 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – banks closed across India

Although branches will remain shut on these dates, customers can still use digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI for transactions.

It’s also worth noting that festivals like Buddha Purnima may be observed as bank holidays in certain states depending on local calendars, so checking region-specific lists is always advisable.

With three consecutive non-working days from May 1 to May 3 in many regions, it’s best to complete important banking tasks in advance to avoid any inconvenience.