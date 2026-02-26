Bank Holidays in March 2026: Complete State-Wise List with Festival Dates

With several cultural festivals and regional holidays taking place in March 2026, banks in India will remain closed on specific dates throughout the month. This includes closures for well-known festivals like Holi, Ram Navami, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Mahavir Jayanti, along with state-specific celebrations such as Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Apart from festival holidays, banks also observe regular Saturdays and Sundays, meaning customers should plan ahead for transactions that depend on branch services. Checking the full list of bank holidays for your city or state can help prevent delays in important financial tasks.

Bank Holidays in March 2026: