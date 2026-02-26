KTR Slams Telangana Govt Over Bhoodan Land Demolitions in Khammam

BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao has extended support to families facing eviction from Bhoodan land in Velugumetla, Khammam district, and assured them that his party would fight for justice at every level.

Addressing affected residents during his visit, KTR said that many families possess pattas issued by the Bhoodan Board and have been living there legally. He questioned the state government’s decision to demolish houses despite residents having documents and living on the land for several years.

“You have pattas issued by the Bhoodan Board. Bhoodan land is government-recognized land, and you have built your homes here. Today, in the name of ‘Indiramma Rajyam,’ this government has begun demolishing houses. I have come here to fight for you and to give you confidence,” KTR told residents.

Assures Houses Will Be Rebuilt

KTR assured the displaced families that the BRS would ensure they are able to live in the same place if his party returns to power.

“Nothing will happen to you. Once the BRS government comes back, we will rebuild houses for you right here. We take responsibility for ensuring you perform housewarming ceremonies in your own homes here,” he said.

He also promised to take up the matter with senior officials, including the District Collector and Chief Secretary, and explore legal options to protect the rights of the residents.

Legal Fight Up to Supreme Court

KTR said his party would continue the fight both politically and legally.

“There are court orders, and we will fight against the injustice done to you. We will raise this issue in the Assembly and Legislative Council and will not leave it. If needed, we will go to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Emotional Scenes Amid Ongoing Demolitions

The demolition drive in Velugumetla has triggered emotional scenes, with several families being displaced from homes built on around 31 acres of Bhoodan land. The land was originally donated in 1953 by Kalavala Raja Ramarao under the Bhoodan movement led by Acharya Vinoba Bhave to benefit poor and landless families.

Around 2,000 families have reportedly been living there for over a decade. Authorities recently began demolishing structures, citing legal grounds and government ownership of the land.

A viral video from the site showed a woman tearfully begging police officials to allow her to remain in her house for just 10 more minutes before it was demolished, highlighting the distress faced by residents.

Government Maintains Action Is Legal

District officials have stated that the demolition drive is being carried out as per legal provisions and that eligible families may be considered for housing under government welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the issue has intensified political tensions in Telangana, with opposition leaders accusing the government of displacing poor families and promising continued support and legal intervention.

Further developments are awaited as the eviction drive continues and affected residents seek clarity on rehabilitation and their future.

Also Read: Video: Woman Begs for Just 10 Minutes Before Home Is Demolished in Khammam