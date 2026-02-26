Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s Teams Distribute Sweets to Media After Udaipur Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held on 26 February 2026 at the ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Following the traditional Telugu wedding rituals, their teams stepped outside the venue to spread the joy with the media and photographers who had gathered to cover the event. Members of the couple’s team distributed boxes of kaju barfi, some featuring Rashmika’s photo, to the paparazzi and even children outside the hotel gates as a sweet gesture of thanks for their presence and support.

The sweet distribution captured attention on social media as videos of the thoughtful moment went viral. The couple is also expected to host a second ceremony later in the day honoring Rashmika’s Kodava heritage. Fans have been eagerly following every detail of the wedding celebrations that combined personal traditions with heartfelt gestures.