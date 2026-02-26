Holi 2026 Holiday Confusion: March 3 or March 4?

The festival of Holi in 2026 has brought joy, but it has also led to considerable confusion over school holidays across several states. Students, parents, and school administrations remain uncertain about whether the Holi holidays will fall on March 3 or March 4. Differences between official academic calendars and local traditions have added to the uncertainty, especially in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Holi is usually celebrated over one or two days. However, this year’s celebrations have coincided with a Sunday and the Holika Dahan date, creating the possibility of a long weekend in many regions. In areas such as Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, there is ongoing debate over whether schools will reopen on March 3 or remain closed.

Lunar Calendar and Holi Dates

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi dates in 2026 have slightly shifted due to the timing of Phalguna Purnima and the impact of a lunar eclipse. Most scholars and astrologers have identified specific dates for Holika Dahan and Holi celebrations, which has influenced state government holiday calendars and school schedules.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Holiday Schedule

In Uttar Pradesh, the government’s academic calendar has already declared holidays on March 1 (Sunday), March 2 (Monday – Holika Dahan), and March 4 (Wednesday – Holi). However, uncertainty remains over March 3 (Tuesday). If the state government declares it as a holiday, students could benefit from four consecutive days off.

In Bihar, schools generally observe a two-day holiday for Holi. Educational institutions are likely to remain closed on March 3 and March 4, though some schools may also declare a holiday on March 2 depending on local decisions.

Delhi-NCR Schools Await Final Notices

In the Delhi-NCR region, most private schools have announced a holiday on March 4 (Wednesday) to mark Holi. However, several large schools are also considering a holiday on March 3, while some institutions may opt for a half-day schedule. Students and parents have been advised to check official notices issued by their respective schools for confirmation.

Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab Declare Public Holiday

Holi celebrations are particularly grand in Rajasthan. While March 4 has been declared an official public holiday, local authorities may also announce closures from the evening of March 3 based on regional celebrations.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Punjab have officially declared March 4 as a gazetted holiday for Holi. Any additional closures will depend on local administrative decisions.

Students Advised to Follow Official School Announcements

With variations in holiday schedules across states and schools, education departments and institutions are urging students and parents to rely on official announcements. Final decisions on additional holidays, especially on March 3, may differ depending on regional traditions and administrative notifications.

The evolving holiday schedule has left many families planning cautiously, as they await final clarity on Holi breaks for 2026.