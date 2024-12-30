Bank Holidays January 2025: Complete List of Bank Closures Across India

As the New Year approaches, many of us are gearing up to welcome 2025. If you have any bank-related tasks lined up for January, it’s crucial to be aware of the holidays to avoid any inconvenience. Banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in January 2025, factoring in national holidays, regional observances, and weekly offs.

Banks follow a standard closure schedule on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays every month. However, additional holidays are observed based on festivals and significant occasions, which vary by region. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a comprehensive list of holidays that includes both national and regional observances. National holidays apply across all states, while regional holidays affect only specific areas. As a result, the 15-day closure does not uniformly impact the entire country.

Key Bank Holidays in January 2025

January 1 (Wednesday): Banks will remain closed nationwide on New Year’s Day.

January 6 (Monday): Selected states, including Punjab, will observe a holiday for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

January 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday, a standard closure across all banks in India.

January 12 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed for the weekly holiday.

January 13 (Monday): Lohri celebrations will result in bank closures in Punjab and some other regions.

January 14 (Tuesday): Sankranti and Pongal will lead to a holiday in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

January 15 (Wednesday): Thiruvalluvar Day and Tusu Puja will result in closures in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam.

January 23 (Thursday): The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will see bank closures in several states.

January 25 (Saturday): Banks across the country will remain closed on the fourth Saturday.

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day, a national holiday, will result in bank closures across India.

January 30 (Thursday): Sikkim will observe a holiday for Sonam Losar.

While national holidays ensure banks across the country are closed, regional holidays impact services only in specific states. If you’re planning any critical banking activities in January, make sure to check the holiday schedule in your region to avoid disruptions.

