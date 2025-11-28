Bank Holidays in December 2025: 18-Day Closure Across India—Check Dates

As 2025 draws to a close, banking operations across India will see multiple closures in December due to regional holidays, weekends, and national observances. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will remain closed for 18 days in December 2025 across various states and Union Territories.

These include holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While physical branches will be closed on these days, customers can still access digital banking services, including UPI payments, internet banking, and ATMs.

Key Highlights

Banks across India will be closed on December 25 (Christmas) in all states and Union Territories.

Second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays will also be non-working days for banks.

Certain states will observe regional festivals and commemorative holidays in addition to national holidays.

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 1 (Monday):

State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

December 3 (Wednesday):

Feast of St. Francis Xavier – Goa

December 7 (Sunday):

Weekly holiday – All States

December 12 (Friday):

Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma – Meghalaya

December 13 (Saturday):

Second Saturday – All States

December 14 (Sunday):

Weekly holiday – All States

December 18 (Thursday):

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham – Meghalaya

December 19 (Friday):

Goa Liberation Day – Goa

December 20 (Saturday):

Losoong/Namsoong – Sikkim, Goa

December 21 (Sunday):

Weekly holiday – All States

December 22 (Monday):

Losoong/Namsoong – Sikkim

December 24 (Wednesday):

Christmas Eve – Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

December 25 (Thursday):

Christmas – All States and Union Territories

December 26 (Friday):

Christmas Celebrations – Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

December 27 (Saturday):

Fourth Saturday – All States

December 28 (Sunday):

Weekly holiday – All States

December 30 (Tuesday):

Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah – Meghalaya

December 31 (Wednesday):

New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa – Mizoram, Manipur

Important Note for Bank Customers

Banking services at physical branches will remain suspended on these holidays.

Customers can continue to use digital channels such as UPI, mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs without disruption.

It is advisable to plan financial transactions and branch visits in advance, especially toward the end of the year when multiple holidays coincide.

RBI’s Bank Holiday Categories

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays under three main heads:

Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Since the holiday schedule differs across states depending on local festivals and observances, customers should always check the regional bank holiday list applicable to their state before planning in-person transactions.